Callon Petroleum (CPE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) will announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Callon Petroleum’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the lowest is $0.16. Callon Petroleum reported earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 155.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will report full-year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.09. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Callon Petroleum.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $137.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.66 million. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share.

CPE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Stephens set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Sunday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Callon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.24.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. Miller Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $132,000. Marietta Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the second quarter worth approximately $153,000. HPM Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the second quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the second quarter worth approximately $174,000.

Shares of CPE opened at $11.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.98. Callon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $9.34 and a 12-month high of $14.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 137.0 million barrel of oil equivalent.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Callon Petroleum (CPE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.