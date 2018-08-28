Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys 661,300 Shares of MGIC Investment Corp. (MTG)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) by 150.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,099,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 661,300 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $11,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in MGIC Investment by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,122,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $326,594,000 after purchasing an additional 415,847 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in MGIC Investment by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 13,447,744 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $174,820,000 after purchasing an additional 395,200 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in MGIC Investment by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,911,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $89,846,000 after purchasing an additional 20,934 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in MGIC Investment by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,867,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in MGIC Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,928,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on MTG shares. B. Riley upped their price target on MGIC Investment from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised MGIC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on MGIC Investment from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.33.

Shares of NYSE:MTG opened at $12.67 on Tuesday. MGIC Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.97 and a 52-week high of $16.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.13. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 43.85%. The firm had revenue of $282.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Corp. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Further Reading: Diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG).

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.