Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Decreases Position in Murphy Oil Co. (MUR)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 22.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 317,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 91,700 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $10,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Murphy Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Murphy Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Murphy Oil in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Murphy Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Foundation Resource Management Inc. purchased a new position in Murphy Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MUR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. KLR Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Monday, August 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.30.

MUR stock opened at $31.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -240.23 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Murphy Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $22.21 and a 12 month high of $35.98.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $655.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.76 million. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 6.19% and a positive return on equity of 2.32%. Murphy Oil’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is -769.23%.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company worldwide. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964. Murphy Oil Corporation was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.