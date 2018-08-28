Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Reduces Holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (EXEL)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 37.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 534,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 325,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $11,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000. TLP Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 1st quarter worth about $179,000. Washington Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Exelixis by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,887 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 4,495 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Gisela Schwab sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total transaction of $468,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick J. Haley sold 2,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $49,392.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 813,390 shares of company stock valued at $16,599,217. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis stock opened at $18.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 2.02. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.90 and a 52 week high of $32.50.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.12. Exelixis had a net margin of 48.17% and a return on equity of 65.68%. The company had revenue of $186.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on EXEL. Cann reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Exelixis from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Exelixis from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Exelixis from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exelixis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Exelixis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.67.

Exelixis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to enhance care and outcomes for people with cancer. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

