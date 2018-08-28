Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 96,760 Shares of News Corp Class A (NWSA)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its holdings in News Corp Class A (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 12.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 701,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,760 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in News Corp Class A were worth $10,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of News Corp Class A by 3,971.7% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 7,308 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of News Corp Class A by 74.0% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of News Corp Class A during the second quarter worth $156,000. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of News Corp Class A by 118.9% during the first quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 11,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TLP Group LLC increased its position in shares of News Corp Class A by 21,611.5% during the first quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 13,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 13,183 shares in the last quarter. 60.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NWSA stock opened at $13.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.33. News Corp Class A has a 12-month low of $12.84 and a 12-month high of $17.29.

News Corp Class A (NASDAQ:NWSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. News Corp Class A had a positive return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 16.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that News Corp Class A will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 12th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 11th. News Corp Class A’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NWSA shares. ValuEngine raised News Corp Class A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised News Corp Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded News Corp Class A from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. News Corp Class A has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

