Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) Receiving Positive Press Coverage, Report Finds

News coverage about Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) has trended positive on Tuesday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce earned a media sentiment score of 0.36 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the bank an impact score of 47.3834202629724 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Citigroup raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $141.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.78.

Shares of NYSE CM opened at $94.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.15. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $83.02 and a 52 week high of $100.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 23rd. The bank reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 17.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a $1.0412 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.23%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.