Cann Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Loxo Oncology (LOXO)

Cann reissued their buy rating on shares of Loxo Oncology (NASDAQ:LOXO) in a research note released on Monday morning. Cann currently has a $202.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

“We had expected Loxo’s partner, Bayer, to file the Larotrecinib MAA with the EMA this year; therefore, the timing of this filing is in line with our expectations and supports our outlook for ex-US timing for the partnership. We estimate that larotrectinib will launch in the US in Q4 2018 and sales will increase to $1.12 billion in 2024 and that Loxo will receive 50% of these sales. Our revenue expectations are for the US only. Larotrectinib sales are expected to account for 21.6% of total product sales in 2024 and will be accounted for under the co-promote, resulting in an estimated 12% of Loxo’s 2024 revenue.”,” Cann’s analyst commented.

Get Loxo Oncology alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Loxo Oncology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. JMP Securities set a $152.00 price target on Loxo Oncology and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Loxo Oncology from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Loxo Oncology to $235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Finally, William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Loxo Oncology in a report on Monday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Loxo Oncology has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $188.40.

Shares of LOXO opened at $164.97 on Monday. Loxo Oncology has a 52-week low of $71.45 and a 52-week high of $208.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of -30.31 and a beta of 2.32.

Loxo Oncology (NASDAQ:LOXO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $42.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.94) EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Loxo Oncology will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Aisling Capital Iii Lp sold 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.43, for a total transaction of $251,202,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Burstein sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.25, for a total value of $280,875.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,563,096 shares of company stock worth $279,862,163. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Loxo Oncology by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 135,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,518,000 after buying an additional 13,033 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in Loxo Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,828,000. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in Loxo Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,250,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Loxo Oncology by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,715,000 after buying an additional 6,019 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Loxo Oncology by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the period. 97.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Loxo Oncology Company Profile

Loxo Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for patients with genetically defined cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate comprises larotrectinib, an oral selective inhibitor of tropomyosin receptor kinase (TRK), which is in adult Phase 1 trial, a pediatric Phase 1/2 trial, and an adult/adolescent Phase 2 trial for the treatment of patients with tumor types, such as lung, head and neck, melanoma, colorectal, sarcoma, and breast cancer.

See Also: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Loxo Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loxo Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.