Capital Planning Advisors LLC Has $1.88 Million Stake in Schlumberger Limited. (SLB)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,036 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 985 shares during the quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delek Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,000. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SLB opened at $64.85 on Tuesday. Schlumberger Limited. has a 12 month low of $61.02 and a 12 month high of $80.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $90.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.23, a PEG ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.97.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.25% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 133.33%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SLB shares. ValuEngine raised Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price target on Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on Schlumberger from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.91.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology products and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization Group segment provides reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole services; slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services at the surface and downhole; software integrated solutions, such as software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; and petrotechnical data services and training solutions, as well as integrated management services.

