Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. Buys 23,562 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (AMG)

Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 60.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,562 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. owned about 0.12% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $9,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,607,966 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $684,000,000 after buying an additional 177,524 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 907,622 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $172,066,000 after buying an additional 87,038 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 584,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $86,844,000 after buying an additional 278,337 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 565,350 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $107,180,000 after buying an additional 110,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 86.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 547,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $81,323,000 after buying an additional 253,376 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMG opened at $148.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.79 and a 1 year high of $216.99.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.02. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 29.59%. The business had revenue of $600.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 15.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 8th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.22%.

In other news, Director Dwight D. Churchill sold 1,981 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.28, for a total transaction of $329,400.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,469 shares in the company, valued at $1,075,665.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMG. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $195.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 30th. Barrington Research decreased their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Affiliated Managers Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.63.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

