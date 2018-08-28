Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. Sells 1,065 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY)

Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,285 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. owned 0.11% of Teledyne Technologies worth $7,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1,260.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,920 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,733,000 after buying an additional 49,958 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.4% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 617,714 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $115,618,000 after buying an additional 8,749 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 57.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,304 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 39.8% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,830 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $681,000. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

In other Teledyne Technologies news, VP Edwin Roks sold 11,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total value of $2,334,804.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,765,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Crocker sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total transaction of $796,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,078,181. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,334 shares of company stock valued at $24,259,784 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $235.55 on Tuesday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $144.40 and a 52 week high of $236.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.08.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.44. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $732.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target (up from $205.00) on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $222.00 price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

See Also: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.