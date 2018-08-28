Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. Takes $10.38 Million Position in Ralph Lauren Corp (RL)

Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 82,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $10,384,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. owned 0.10% of Ralph Lauren as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RL. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,925,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 10.2% during the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 46,849 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,238,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 44.0% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 74,602 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,341,000 after buying an additional 22,800 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 182.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 77,711 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,688,000 after buying an additional 171,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RL. Buckingham Research upped their price target on Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ralph Lauren from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Ralph Lauren from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Ralph Lauren from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ralph Lauren has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.88.

RL stock opened at $136.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.73. Ralph Lauren Corp has a 1-year low of $83.26 and a 1-year high of $147.79.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The textile maker reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 15.49%. Ralph Lauren’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Corp will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ralph Lauren news, insider David R. Lauren sold 1,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.94, for a total value of $252,146.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 633,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,509,179.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael A. George bought 1,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $137.72 per share, with a total value of $249,961.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,974.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 32.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise footwear, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, hats, gloves, umbrellas, belts, and leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

