Catalent (CTLT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Catalent had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $685.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:CTLT opened at $43.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Catalent has a 1-year low of $34.97 and a 1-year high of $47.87.

In related news, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 2,252 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $94,088.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine raised Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Softgel Technologies, Drug Delivery Solutions, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment offers formulation, development, and manufacturing services for softgels, which are used in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, and unit-dose cosmetics.

