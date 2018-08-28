Catalent Inc (CTLT) Holdings Cut by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,124 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.10% of Catalent worth $5,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Catalent by 2.3% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 66,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in Catalent by 4.3% during the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 41,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in Catalent by 26.2% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 9,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Catalent by 0.3% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 710,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Catalent by 15.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Catalent alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on CTLT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

NYSE CTLT opened at $43.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Catalent Inc has a 1-year low of $34.97 and a 1-year high of $47.87.

In other news, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 2,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $94,088.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Softgel Technologies, Drug Delivery Solutions, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment offers formulation, development, and manufacturing services for softgels, which are used in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, and unit-dose cosmetics.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.