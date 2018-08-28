CBS Co. Common Stock (CBS) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect CBS Co. Common Stock (NYSE:CBS) to announce $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twenty Nine analysts have made estimates for CBS Co. Common Stock’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.33. CBS Co. Common Stock reported earnings per share of $1.11 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CBS Co. Common Stock will report full year earnings of $5.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.36. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.22 to $6.23. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CBS Co. Common Stock.

CBS Co. Common Stock (NYSE:CBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The media conglomerate reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.01. CBS Co. Common Stock had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 81.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

CBS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of CBS Co. Common Stock in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of CBS Co. Common Stock from $79.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CBS Co. Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on shares of CBS Co. Common Stock in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of CBS Co. Common Stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.53.

NYSE:CBS opened at $53.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.39. CBS Co. Common Stock has a twelve month low of $47.54 and a twelve month high of $64.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 7th. CBS Co. Common Stock’s payout ratio is 17.18%.

In related news, EVP Anthony G. Ambrosio sold 15,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.03, for a total value of $878,494.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gil D. Schwartz sold 160,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total transaction of $8,851,851.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 110,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,072,680.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 242,067 shares of company stock valued at $13,448,647. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in CBS Co. Common Stock by 143.8% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 2,100,000 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $107,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,670 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co acquired a new position in CBS Co. Common Stock during the first quarter worth $59,880,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its position in CBS Co. Common Stock by 170.0% during the first quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 1,003,245 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $51,557,000 after acquiring an additional 631,665 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT raised its position in CBS Co. Common Stock by 17.0% during the first quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 3,510,235 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $180,391,000 after acquiring an additional 508,961 shares during the period. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in CBS Co. Common Stock during the second quarter worth $24,385,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces, acquires, and distributes theatrical motion pictures; and digital streaming services.

