CBTX Inc (CBTX) Position Boosted by Spark Investment Management LLC

Spark Investment Management LLC increased its position in CBTX Inc (NASDAQ:CBTX) by 90.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,949 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of CBTX worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of CBTX by 59,416.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 3,565 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBTX during the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of CBTX by 836.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 4,275 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of CBTX during the 4th quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CBTX during the 1st quarter valued at $259,000. 23.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CBTX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CBTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of CBTX in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of CBTX in a research note on Friday, July 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBTX opened at $36.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $968.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86. CBTX Inc has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $38.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $34.38 million for the quarter. CBTX had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 8.29%. equities analysts forecast that CBTX Inc will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBTX Company Profile

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas National Association that provides commercial banking solutions to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts; and loan portfolio comprises consumer loans, including residential real estate loans, home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, overdraft protection, and letters of credit.

