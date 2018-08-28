CDAM UK Ltd Has $49.72 Million Position in Citigroup Inc (C)

CDAM UK Ltd increased its holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 123.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 742,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 409,843 shares during the period. Citigroup accounts for 10.4% of CDAM UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. CDAM UK Ltd’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $49,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of C. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 349.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP increased its stake in Citigroup by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 2,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 535,686 shares during the last quarter. 74.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

C has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $78.00 price objective on Citigroup and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.65.

NYSE C opened at $72.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $181.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Citigroup Inc has a fifty-two week low of $64.38 and a fifty-two week high of $80.70.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $18.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.43 billion. Citigroup had a positive return on equity of 8.78% and a negative net margin of 5.45%. equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 6th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 3rd. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 33.77%.

In other Citigroup news, insider Raja Akram sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $34,605.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total value of $1,085,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services.

