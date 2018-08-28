CEL-SCI Co. (CVM) Short Interest Up 2.1% in August

CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,176,603 shares, an increase of 2.1% from the July 31st total of 1,151,962 shares. Approximately 5.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 410,926 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

CEL-SCI stock opened at $1.79 on Tuesday. CEL-SCI has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $3.66.

Get CEL-SCI alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of CEL-SCI from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd.

About CEL-SCI

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of drugs and vaccines. Its lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under pivotal phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. The company's Multikine is also used in a Phase I study with the Naval Medical Center, San Diego under a cooperative research and development agreement in HIV/HPV co-infected men and women with peri-anal warts.

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for CEL-SCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEL-SCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.