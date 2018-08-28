Celestica Inc (CLS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celestica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Celestica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Beacon Securities downgraded shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Celestica from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Celestica from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Celestica by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 20,487,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,435,000 after buying an additional 71,150 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Celestica by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,051,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,095,000 after buying an additional 884,595 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Celestica by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 3,195,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,071,000 after buying an additional 244,525 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Celestica by 1,239.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,149,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,538,000 after buying an additional 2,914,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celestica during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,321,000. Institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLS traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.32. The stock had a trading volume of 180,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,800. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.53. Celestica has a 52 week low of $9.79 and a 52 week high of $12.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Celestica will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, and after-market repair and return services.

