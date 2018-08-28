Centaure (CEN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $3,742.00

Centaure (CURRENCY:CEN) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. Centaure has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $3,742.00 worth of Centaure was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Centaure has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Centaure token can now be bought for approximately $0.0133 or 0.00000189 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004926 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003269 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014164 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000380 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00297102 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00158621 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00038836 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011775 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Centaure Profile

Centaure’s total supply is 34,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Centaure is medium.com/@centauretoken. The official website for Centaure is centaure.io. Centaure’s official Twitter account is @CentaureToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Centaure is /r/Centaure and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Centaure

Centaure can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centaure should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centaure using one of the exchanges listed above.

