Centurion Price Hits $0.0026 on Top Exchanges (CNT)

Centurion (CURRENCY:CNT) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. One Centurion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, ExcambrioRex and YoBit. During the last week, Centurion has traded 16.3% lower against the dollar. Centurion has a market cap of $200,339.00 and $219.00 worth of Centurion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007852 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00016677 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00010976 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded up 39.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000296 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000076 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

About Centurion

Centurion (CNT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 20th, 2017. Centurion’s total supply is 82,663,826 coins and its circulating supply is 77,663,826 coins. The official website for Centurion is www.centurionlab.org. Centurion’s official Twitter account is @centurion_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Centurion Coin Trading

Centurion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ExcambrioRex, YoBit and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centurion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centurion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centurion using one of the exchanges listed above.

