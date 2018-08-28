Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,843,652 shares, an increase of 25.1% from the July 31st total of 9,465,290 shares. Currently, 6.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,469,527 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.1 days.

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $304.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Charter Communications has a 1 year low of $250.10 and a 1 year high of $404.72. The firm has a market cap of $69.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.25.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. Charter Communications had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 1.45%. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $410.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Buckingham Research raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $397.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Charter Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $367.00.

In other Charter Communications news, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 2,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.52, for a total value of $622,988.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 65.3% during the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 4,434,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,400 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 23.7% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,241,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,129,000 after purchasing an additional 237,673 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 25.5% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 966,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,925,000 after purchasing an additional 196,229 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 9.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 945,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,315,000 after purchasing an additional 85,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 70.3% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 789,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,733,000 after purchasing an additional 325,956 shares during the last quarter. 71.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, spectrum guide services, and a package of basic video programming, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

