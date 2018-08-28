Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Cadence Bancorp (CADE)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 125,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,609,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Cadence Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Cadence Bancorp by 609.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 5,489 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Cadence Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Cadence Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CADE opened at $28.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. Cadence Bancorp has a twelve month low of $20.39 and a twelve month high of $31.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.39.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Cadence Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $120.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Cadence Bancorp will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Cadence Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Cadence Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

CADE has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Cadence Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Cadence Bancorp from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cadence Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.57.

Cadence Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Cadence Bank, N.A. that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

