Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $4.05 Million Stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NBIX)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 32.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,081 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $4,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 643.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 103.4% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $202,000.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $121.11 on Tuesday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.42 and a fifty-two week high of $121.38. The stock has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.76, a PEG ratio of 33.79 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 9.19 and a current ratio of 9.19.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $96.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.11 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a negative net margin of 16.07% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1428.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NBIX shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank set a $99.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, May 7th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.25.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Dimitri E. Grigoriadis sold 23,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $2,532,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Benevich sold 12,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.34, for a total transaction of $1,202,149.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,690 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,604.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 170,335 shares of company stock worth $17,273,648. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company's lead products include INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; elagolix, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trial for use in women's health; and opicapone, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is used for in adjunct therapy and preparations of levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease.

