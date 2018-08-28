Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 43,814 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,461,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CTSH. Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 15.3% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 11,211 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. HL Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.1% in the first quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 78,130 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $6,289,000 after buying an additional 3,818 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 12.8% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,534 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 109.4% in the first quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 37,610 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after buying an additional 19,650 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 114,034 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $9,180,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

CTSH opened at $76.61 on Tuesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 1-year low of $69.24 and a 1-year high of $85.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.94.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 21.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 21st. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 22.66%.

CTSH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $95.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.52.

In other news, EVP Allen Shaheen sold 352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $26,361.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sumithra Gomatam sold 1,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total transaction of $123,000.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,150.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,972 shares of company stock valued at $5,824,358. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp is a computer and technology company in the IT Consulting & Other Services industry.

