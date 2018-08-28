Cheniere Energy Partners (CQP) Stock Rating Lowered by US Capital Advisors

Cheniere Energy Partners (NASDAQ:CQP) was downgraded by US Capital Advisors from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

CQP stock opened at $39.54 on Friday. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $26.41 and a 1 year high of $39.97.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

