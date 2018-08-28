Cheniere Energy Partners (CQP) Stock Rating Lowered by US Capital Advisors

US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. US Capital Advisors currently has $40.00 price target on the energy company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $35.00.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cheniere Energy Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Barclays set a $38.00 target price on Cheniere Energy Partners and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $32.00 target price on Cheniere Energy Partners and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Scotiabank set a $41.00 target price on Cheniere Energy Partners and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $45.00 target price on Cheniere Energy Partners and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cheniere Energy Partners presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Get Cheniere Energy Partners alerts:

CQP stock opened at $39.54 on Friday. Cheniere Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $26.41 and a twelve month high of $39.97.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The energy company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 266.18%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 6th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CQP. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 20,887.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,400,113 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $122,234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383,912 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,428,991 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $87,310,000 after buying an additional 835,550 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 202.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 773,161 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $22,499,000 after buying an additional 517,337 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 234.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 316,560 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after buying an additional 222,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth $6,099,000.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.