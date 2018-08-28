CHEX (CHEX) Hits 1-Day Volume of $0.00

CHEX (CURRENCY:CHEX) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 28th. During the last week, CHEX has traded flat against the dollar. CHEX has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of CHEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CHEX token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CHEX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004957 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003271 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014248 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000364 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00292939 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00158221 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00038260 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011654 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000641 BTC.

CHEX Token Profile

CHEX’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. CHEX’s official Twitter account is @TheCHEXplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. CHEX’s official website is www.chex.fund.

CHEX Token Trading

CHEX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CHEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CHEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CHEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CHEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CHEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.