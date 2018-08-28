Chicago Capital Management LLC Invests $10.02 Million in USG Co. (USG) Stock

Chicago Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in USG Co. (NYSE:USG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 232,279 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,016,000. USG makes up 2.7% of Chicago Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Chicago Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of USG as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in USG by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,530,848 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $183,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,908 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in USG during the 2nd quarter worth about $120,374,000. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in USG during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,059,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its position in USG by 148.4% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 745,208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,133,000 after acquiring an additional 445,208 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in USG by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 589,710 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,429,000 after acquiring an additional 52,537 shares during the period. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on USG from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “$43.10” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine lowered USG from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Barclays lowered USG from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $44.00 price objective on USG and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded USG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.69.

Shares of USG stock opened at $43.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.69. USG Co. has a 52-week low of $27.24 and a 52-week high of $43.47.

USG (NYSE:USG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $880.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.21 million. USG had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that USG Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Christopher D. Macey sold 1,357 shares of USG stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $58,364.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,013.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian J. Cook sold 15,000 shares of USG stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $620,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,263,548.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 308,033 shares of company stock valued at $13,238,931. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

USG Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells building materials worldwide. The company's Gypsum division manufactures and markets gypsum and related products to construct walls, ceilings, roofs, and floors of residential, commercial, and institutional buildings, as well as for various industrial applications.

