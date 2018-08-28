Chicago Capital Management LLC Invests $206,000 in AV Homes Inc (AVHI) Stock

Chicago Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AV Homes Inc (NASDAQ:AVHI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. AV Homes makes up approximately 0.1% of Chicago Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of AV Homes by 44.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 221,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,109,000 after buying an additional 68,269 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management grew its position in shares of AV Homes by 31.8% during the first quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 108,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 26,030 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of AV Homes by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 7,664 shares in the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AV Homes during the second quarter worth approximately $530,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AV Homes by 9.7% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 117,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,523,000 after buying an additional 10,424 shares in the last quarter. 88.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AVHI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AV Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of AV Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th.

AVHI stock opened at $21.45 on Tuesday. AV Homes Inc has a twelve month low of $14.80 and a twelve month high of $22.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $480.77 million, a PE ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 0.79.

AV Homes (NASDAQ:AVHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.09). AV Homes had a positive return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. analysts anticipate that AV Homes Inc will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

About AV Homes

AV Homes, Inc engages in the homebuilding and community development businesses in Florida, the Carolinas, Arizona, and Texas markets. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and building of active adult communities, which are age-restricted to the age 55 and over active adult demographic; and primary residential home communities under local Savvy Homes, Bonterra Builders, Royal Oak Homes, and Oakdale-Hampton brands for first-time and move-up buyers.

