Chicago Equity Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Cadence Bancorp (CADE)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) by 323.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 357,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273,310 shares during the quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC owned about 0.43% of Cadence Bancorp worth $10,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Cadence Bancorp by 85.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 13,020 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $259,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cadence Bancorp in the first quarter worth $2,114,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Cadence Bancorp by 47.6% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,160,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,517,000 after purchasing an additional 374,520 shares during the period. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in Cadence Bancorp in the second quarter worth $1,236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorp from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.57.

Shares of NYSE CADE opened at $28.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 0.39. Cadence Bancorp has a 1 year low of $20.39 and a 1 year high of $31.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $120.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.49 million. Cadence Bancorp had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Cadence Bancorp will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Cadence Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. Cadence Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.78%.

Cadence Bancorp Profile

Cadence Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Cadence Bank, N.A. that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

