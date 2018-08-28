Chicago Equity Partners LLC Buys 62,060 Shares of Hospitality Properties Trust (HPT)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) by 26.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,060 shares during the quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC owned 0.18% of Hospitality Properties Trust worth $8,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPT. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 2,722.9% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 114,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 110,905 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD acquired a new position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. 73.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hospitality Properties Trust alerts:

HPT stock opened at $28.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Hospitality Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $23.83 and a fifty-two week high of $31.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.91.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.48). Hospitality Properties Trust had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $612.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Hospitality Properties Trust will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, July 30th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 27th. Hospitality Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.38%.

HPT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Hospitality Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Hospitality Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. B. Riley set a $32.00 target price on Hospitality Properties Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hospitality Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.83.

Hospitality Properties Trust Company Profile

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Recommended Story: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Hospitality Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hospitality Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.