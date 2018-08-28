Chicago Equity Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Arista Networks Inc (ANET)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,047 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $9,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $303.00 price target on Arista Networks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price target (down from $195.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.59.

ANET opened at $304.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a PE ratio of 51.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.87. Arista Networks Inc has a fifty-two week low of $169.61 and a fifty-two week high of $313.37.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $519.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.62 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 28.51% and a net margin of 28.07%. The company’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks Inc will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $322,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.84, for a total value of $513,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,947,887.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 141,712 shares of company stock valued at $39,060,611. 24.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc provides cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of its extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

