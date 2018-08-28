Childrens Place Inc (PLCE) to Post FY2019 Earnings of $8.26 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts

Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks upped their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Childrens Place in a report issued on Thursday, August 23rd. SunTrust Banks analyst P. Quintiliano now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $8.26 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.05.

Get Childrens Place alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PLCE. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Childrens Place from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Childrens Place from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Childrens Place from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Childrens Place in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Childrens Place from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.08.

PLCE stock opened at $134.55 on Monday. Childrens Place has a twelve month low of $99.90 and a twelve month high of $161.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.40.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. Childrens Place had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 33.17%. The business had revenue of $448.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 4th. Childrens Place’s payout ratio is presently 25.28%.

In other news, SVP Anurup Pruthi sold 14,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total value of $1,863,195.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,721 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,419.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Childrens Place in the second quarter worth about $110,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Childrens Place in the second quarter worth about $138,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Childrens Place by 36.3% in the first quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. BKS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Childrens Place in the second quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in shares of Childrens Place in the second quarter worth about $260,000.

About Childrens Place

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, accessories, footwear, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

Read More: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Childrens Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Childrens Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.