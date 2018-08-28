Chinanet Online (CNET) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Shows

Media coverage about Chinanet Online (NASDAQ:CNET) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Chinanet Online earned a media sentiment score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the business services provider an impact score of 47.9821834321517 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

CNET stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.02. 65,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,724,507. Chinanet Online has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $11.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Chinanet Online (NASDAQ:CNET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 17th. The business services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. Chinanet Online had a negative net margin of 30.71% and a negative return on equity of 55.84%. The business had revenue of $22.52 million for the quarter.

About Chinanet Online

ChinaNet Online Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated service platform that provides advertising and marketing services in the People's Republic of China. Its platform comprises CloundX, an omni-channel advertising and marketing system; and a data analysis management system.

