CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $4.34 Million Holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,763 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $4,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 74.7% in the second quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,038 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 100.0% in the second quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,434 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,717 shares during the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Guardian Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $943,000. Finally, Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

NSC stock opened at $175.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $116.90 and a fifty-two week high of $177.00. The company has a market capitalization of $48.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.39.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.19. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 52.36% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 3rd. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 48.41%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, Chairman James A. Squires sold 34,077 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.73, for a total transaction of $5,852,043.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 63,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,983,507.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NSC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Scotiabank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.42.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. It also transports overseas freight through various Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports, as well as coal, automotive, and industrial products; and provides commuter passenger services.

