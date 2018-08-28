CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $4.75 Million Holdings in Phillips 66 (PSX)

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 739 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $4,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 144.3% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

PSX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Argus lifted their price target on Phillips 66 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.70.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $120.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $55.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.06. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $82.66 and a 1 year high of $123.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $29.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.40 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 5.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 20th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.06%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks, delivers refined products to market, and provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, and markets natural gas liquids, exports LPG, and provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

