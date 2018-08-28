CIBC Asset Management Inc Reduces Stake in Total SA (TOT)

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,175 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 17,015 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Total were worth $4,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Total by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,590 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Total in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Total by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 148,023 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,964,000 after acquiring an additional 6,140 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in Total by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 100,081 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,774,000 after acquiring an additional 29,950 shares during the period. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its position in Total by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 458,510 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TOT opened at $65.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $159.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.72. Total SA has a 1 year low of $51.28 and a 1 year high of $65.69.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $52.54 billion for the quarter. Total had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 10.19%. equities research analysts forecast that Total SA will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Total from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Santander cut Total from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. UBS Group cut Total from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Total from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Total currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.86.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

