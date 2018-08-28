CIBC World Markets Inc. Acquires 140,277 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 96.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,277 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $22,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PG. Monument Capital Management acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $536,000. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 93,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,594,000 after acquiring an additional 30,900 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $5,982,000. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $1,127,000. Finally, Concentric Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. 58.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 21,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.52, for a total value of $1,756,342.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary A. Coombe sold 1,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $113,528.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,698.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,011 shares of company stock valued at $11,698,811 in the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PG. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Citigroup cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.79.

Shares of PG stock opened at $83.44 on Tuesday. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $70.73 and a twelve month high of $94.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 20th were paid a $0.7172 dividend. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 19th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 68.01%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Beauty segment offers hair care products, including conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments; and skin and personal care products, such as antiperspirant and deodorant, personal cleansing, and skin care products.

