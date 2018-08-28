CIBC World Markets Inc. Cuts Position in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (BUD)

CIBC World Markets Inc. trimmed its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,341 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 3,903 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 1,605.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 989 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Omnia Family Wealth LLC grew its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 130.1% during the 1st quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,373 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. 4.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BUD opened at $98.68 on Tuesday. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a 52 week low of $91.70 and a 52 week high of $126.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $166.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.97.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). Anheuser Busch Inbev had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The business had revenue of $14.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Anheuser Busch Inbev’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BUD shares. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $127.00 price target on Anheuser Busch Inbev and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $122.00 price target on Anheuser Busch Inbev and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Anheuser Busch Inbev from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.04.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Chernigivske, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Klinskoye, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, Sibirskaya Korona, and Skol.

