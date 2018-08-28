CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $1 Million Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (ANSS)

CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,741 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ANSS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ANSYS by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,083,785 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,109,958,000 after buying an additional 334,732 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in ANSYS in the 1st quarter valued at $46,692,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ANSYS by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 296,070 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,571,000 after buying an additional 134,151 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in ANSYS by 104.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 260,083 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,752,000 after buying an additional 132,680 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in ANSYS by 189.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 185,125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,006,000 after buying an additional 121,143 shares during the period. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANSS opened at $180.27 on Tuesday. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.20 and a twelve month high of $184.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 43.44 and a beta of 0.96.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.25. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $308.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.76, for a total value of $47,957.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Thurk sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.19, for a total transaction of $595,665.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,776 shares of company stock worth $5,785,323. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ANSS shares. UBS Group raised shares of ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (down previously from $163.00) on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 7th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group raised shares of ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of ANSYS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.45.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

