CIBC World Markets Inc. Purchases Shares of 16,919 Evergy (EVRG)

CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Evergy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Evergy in a research report on Friday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Evergy in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Evergy in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.75.

Shares of EVRG opened at $56.96 on Tuesday. Evergy has a 12-month low of $47.06 and a 12-month high of $58.24.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56. The business had revenue of $893.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.51 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 29th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 28th.

In other news, Director Mark A. Ruelle sold 43,500 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $2,501,685.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Ruelle sold 52,250 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $3,008,555.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,850 shares of company stock worth $5,630,486 in the last ninety days.

Evergy Profile

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

