Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA (ML) Given a €117.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €117.00 ($136.05) price target on Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA (EPA:ML) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €135.00 ($156.98) price objective on Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €127.00 ($147.67) price objective on Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley set a €129.00 ($150.00) price objective on Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €150.00 ($174.42) price objective on Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €129.41 ($150.48).

ML stock opened at €126.65 ($147.27) on Friday. Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA has a 12-month low of €106.95 ($124.36) and a 12-month high of €130.85 ($152.15).

Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA Company Profile

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin manufactures, distributes, and sells tires worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Passenger Car and Light Truck Tires and Related Distribution; Truck Tires and Related Distribution; and Specialty Businesses. It offers tires for cars, vans, trucks, buses, farm machinery, earthmovers, mining and handling equipment, tramways, metros, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, and bicycles.

