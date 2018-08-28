Cincinnati Financial Co. (CINF) Holdings Reduced by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,877 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rand Wealth LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,183,000. BTIM Corp. increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 568,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,979,000 after buying an additional 70,611 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,762,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $205,127,000 after buying an additional 61,493 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 349,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,361,000 after buying an additional 32,479 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,624 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 4,129 shares during the period. 62.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on CINF. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Friday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Cincinnati Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $76.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 0.88. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $66.33 and a 12 month high of $78.04.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 16.59%. Cincinnati Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 18th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.37%.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.