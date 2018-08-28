Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (CNK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $723.69 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) will post $723.69 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cinemark’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $712.77 million and the highest is $740.50 million. Cinemark posted sales of $710.75 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cinemark will report full-year sales of $3.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.25 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $3.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cinemark.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.05). Cinemark had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $889.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CNK. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Wedbush set a $47.00 price target on shares of Cinemark and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cinemark from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “$34.56” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Cinemark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.59.

Shares of CNK stock opened at $38.05 on Tuesday. Cinemark has a 52 week low of $32.03 and a 52 week high of $44.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Cinemark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.64%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNK. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cinemark during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,625,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cinemark during the first quarter valued at approximately $23,324,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Cinemark during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,541,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Cinemark by 3,107.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 500,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,569,000 after buying an additional 485,226 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Cinemark by 7.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,535,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,260,000 after buying an additional 438,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. It operates theatres in the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay. As of June 30, 2018, the company operated 539 theatres and 5,998 screens.

