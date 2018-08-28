Cineworld Group plc (CINE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cineworld Group plc (LON:CINE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 781.67 ($10.08).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CINE. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cineworld Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cineworld Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cineworld Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Cineworld Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cineworld Group in a research note on Thursday, August 9th.

Shares of CINE traded up GBX 2.60 ($0.03) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 298.40 ($3.85). 3,735,693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,490,000. Cineworld Group has a 1-year low of GBX 210.15 ($2.71) and a 1-year high of GBX 329.42 ($4.25).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 1.23%.

About Cineworld Group

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in cinema property leasing and screen advertising activities, as well as ticket booking, film distribution, finance, and software development operations. The company operates its cinema sites under the Cineworld Cinemas, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

