Cintas Co. (CTAS) Stake Lowered by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,177 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. 68.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CTAS opened at $212.04 on Tuesday. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $131.75 and a 12-month high of $213.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.86, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.96.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.10. Cintas had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CTAS shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a report on Friday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cintas from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “$192.53” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $188.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a report on Sunday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Cintas from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.58.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

