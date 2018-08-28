Cisco Systems (CSCO) Lifted to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

CSCO has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cisco Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.65.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $46.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.07. Cisco Systems has a fifty-two week low of $31.19 and a fifty-two week high of $46.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP David Goeckeler sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total value of $1,514,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 490,458 shares in the company, valued at $21,222,117.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keeler Thomas Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 143.5% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at about $146,000. Institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol (IP) based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products, including fixed-configuration and modular switches, and storage products that provide connectivity to end users, workstations, IP phones, wireless access points, and servers; and next-generation network routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks for mobile, data, voice, and video applications.

