Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirty-three analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.68.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CSCO. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.21. The stock had a trading volume of 806,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,993,226. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Cisco Systems has a fifty-two week low of $31.19 and a fifty-two week high of $46.85. The stock has a market cap of $223.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.07.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The firm had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP David Goeckeler sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total transaction of $1,514,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 490,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,222,117.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 339,004,547 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $14,539,904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630,488 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,958,272 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,709,302,000 after purchasing an additional 13,927,416 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,764,986 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,131,581,000 after purchasing an additional 909,507 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 15.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,957,358 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,192,694,000 after purchasing an additional 7,009,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.5% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 34,447,604 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,482,280,000 after purchasing an additional 499,099 shares in the last quarter. 71.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol (IP) based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products, including fixed-configuration and modular switches, and storage products that provide connectivity to end users, workstations, IP phones, wireless access points, and servers; and next-generation network routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks for mobile, data, voice, and video applications.

Further Reading: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.