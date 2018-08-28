Citizens Financial Group (CFG) Receives Daily Media Impact Score of 0.38

Media coverage about Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) has been trending positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Citizens Financial Group earned a news sentiment score of 0.38 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the bank an impact score of 46.251874415503 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CFG shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citizens Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

NYSE CFG opened at $41.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Citizens Financial Group has a 12-month low of $31.51 and a 12-month high of $48.23. The stock has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.37.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. This is a positive change from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 31st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.86%.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, insider Randall J. Black sold 792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total transaction of $32,860.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,258 shares in the company, valued at $1,421,364.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provide retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

