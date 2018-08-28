Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG) Stake Decreased by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 206,562 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 340,167 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $8,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CFG. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 150.0% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 15.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,176,239 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,338,000 after purchasing an additional 415,983 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 92.8% in the first quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 130,071 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,381,000 after purchasing an additional 62,621 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 35,980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LP lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 153.7% in the first quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 20,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

CFG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

In other news, insider Randall J. Black sold 792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total value of $32,860.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,421,364.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CFG opened at $41.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.37. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 1 year low of $31.51 and a 1 year high of $48.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is a boost from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.86%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provide retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

